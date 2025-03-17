Houston 20-year-old killed at apartment complex in Third Ward area

article

The Brief A 20-year-old male was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday morning. The circumstances regarding the shooting have not been determined and there is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex at 3200 Truxillo Street.

Fatal Third Ward Shooting

What we know:

Police were called to the apartment complex just after 2 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man unresponsive in an apartment. According to police on the scene, the victim was shot one time and made his way to a friend's porch. The people inside the apartment called the police.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

The circumstances regarding the shooting have not been determined and there is no suspect description at this time.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.