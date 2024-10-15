Houston teenager wanted for killing 14-year-old in shooting

Houston area law enforcement agencies are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old fugitive wanted for murder in connection with a shooting from earlier this summer.

Joshua Garcia is accused of being the shooter in a deadly incident on July 20 in the 9500 block of Main Street. Investigators believe Garcia allegedly shot at a 14-year-old victim who was seated in a vehicle and later died from their injuries.

Joshua Garcia

Garcia is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, officials say.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.