Houston 15-year-old shoots mother, sister after having 'bad reaction' to edibles

The Brief A 15-year-old boy is in custody after shooting his mother and sister multiple times late Saturday night. Police say the teen had a bad reaction after eating "a bunch of edibles" The teen's mother and sister are in critical condition.



A 15-year-old boy is in custody after shooting his mother and sister multiple times late Saturday night, according to police.

Teen shoots mother and sister

Timeline:

Around 11 p.m., the 15-year-old called 911 saying he was going to kill someone or kill himself, according to Houston Police. A dispatcher called back and spoke to the teen's mother. She told dispatchers she didn't know anything about it and that everyone was fine.

The Houston Fire Department arrived at the 1000 block of Greens Rd. to check the situation.

The fire department encountered the 15-year-old in the parking lot. He is accused of pointing a gun at firefighters. He said he just killed someone and threw his weapon at the firefighters and ran off.

The police arrived and chased the teenager. He was caught in the area, officials say.

Police learned the 15-year-old ate "a bunch of edibles" and had a bad reaction to them. He shot his mother multiple times in the back and shot his 17-year-old sister multiple times.

Both the mother and sister were rushed to a local hospital and underwent surgery. Both are listed in critical condition.

A 16-year-old sister who was also in the residence was not harmed.

No firefighters were injured in the situation.

The gun was recovered at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the teen or the victims in this shooting.