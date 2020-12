article

The Houston Fire Department is on the scene after a house collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on the 900 block of Usener.

Fire officials said the home was unoccupied.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

