Northeast Houston house fire under investigation

The Brief The fire happened at a home on Weaver Road on Saturday night. Everyone inside the home made it out by the time firefighters arrived. One person was sent to a hospital as a precaution.



Arson investigators are looking into what started a fire at a northeast Houston home on Saturday night.

Houston: Weaver Road house fire

What we know:

The fire was reported shortly after 10 p.m. in the 5500 block of Weaver Road, near Crosstimbers Street and Lockwood Drive.

Everyone who was inside the home made it out by the time firefighters arrived at the scene. However, officials say the home was greatly damaged.

One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution. No firefighters were injured.

What we don't know:

There's no information on the condition of the person who went to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.