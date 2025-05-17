Suspect fatally shot by officers following crash on North Freeway, Houston police say

The Brief Police say an SUV caused two other vehicles to crash on Saturday. Officers found an SUV matching the suspect description. The driver allegedly pulled out a pistol while speaking to police, and officers fired their weapons. The shooting is under investigation. Body camera footage should be released in the next 30 days.



Houston Police officials are investigating a deadly shooting involving officers near the North Freeway.

Houston officer-involved shooting near North Freeway

What we know:

The shooting was reported in the 10700 block of the freeway, near West Road and Hollyvale Drive. Police say it happened at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Assistant HPD Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra, officers were originally working on a two-car crash that happened on the freeway at about 3:45 p.m. People from both vehicles claimed a green SUV caused the crash.

As the investigation continued, officers reportedly saw an SUV nearby that matched the suspect vehicle description. Police tried to speak to the driver, who officials believed was intoxicated.

The driver was in the vehicle when he allegedly pulled out a pistol. Two officers fired their weapons, striking the driver.

No officers were hurt. The assistant HPD chief says both officers have been on duty for about one year.

What we don't know:

The deceased driver and the officers involved have not been identified at this time.

What's next:

Officials with Houston Police and the Harris County District Attorney's Office will open a criminal investigation and an internal investigation regarding this case.

Body camera footage is expected to be released in the next 30 days.