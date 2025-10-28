The Brief The shooting reportedly happened early Sunday at an after-hours club on Ashcroft Drive. An 18-year-old was killed, and three people were injured in the shooting. Police say one of the three injured was the shooter.



A man who was initially considered a victim in a deadly Houston shooting over the weekend has now been identified as the shooter, according to Houston Police.

Houston Ashcroft Drive shooting

What we know:

According to HPD on Sunday, the shooting was reported at about 6 a.m. in the 6900 block of Ashcroft Drive in Houston's Gulton Area.

Four people were reportedly shot in this incident. One of them was later pronounced deceased.

Shooting update

What we know:

According to Houston Police, one of the four people who were shot has been identified as the suspect in this incident.

HPD says 30-year-old Mainor Omar Matamoros Nataren is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He currently remains in a hospital.

Now, police say the shooting happened sometime around 4 a.m. Sunday. It allegedly happened after an argument inside an "abandoned, unmarked, and unlicensed after-hours club" on Ashcroft.

Initially, officers learned about two shooting victims who were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. They searched the area where they believed the two were shot, but there were no other victims.

The officers later learned about the shooting at the club and went there.

According to HPD, everyone in the club fled after the shooting, leaving two other people behind without help. One of the two, an 18-year-old, was pronounced deceased. The other was found on a sidewalk and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No one else has been identified at this time. Police say the deceased victim's identity is being verified by medical examiners.

No details are available about the alleged after-hours club.

There are no updates regarding the conditions of the three people injured.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this incident can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.