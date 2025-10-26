Houston police investigate after 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting
HOUSTON - Four people were shot in the 6900 block of Ashcroft early Sunday morning, according to Houston Police. The area is in the Gulfton area of Houston.
What we know:
One of the injured did not survive. The other three were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.
According to OnScene, at least one person was taken into police custody, but possibly two others were detained.
The shooting happened just before 6 a.m.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been revealed.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
The shooting is under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department and OnScene.