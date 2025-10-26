Houston police investigate after 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting

article

The Brief One person was killed, and three others were hospitalized after a shooting in the 6900 block of Ashcroft in Houston early Sunday morning. At least one person was taken into police custody at the scene following the 6 a.m. incident. The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the condition of the three injured victims are currently unknown.



Four people were shot in the 6900 block of Ashcroft early Sunday morning, according to Houston Police. The area is in the Gulfton area of Houston.

Ashcroft Shooting

What we know:

One of the injured did not survive. The other three were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

According to OnScene, at least one person was taken into police custody, but possibly two others were detained.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been revealed.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.