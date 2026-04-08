Aldine Westfield: Horse killed after vehicle crash in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are at the scene of a crash that has left a horse dead in the north Houston area.
Vehicle crash leaves horse dead
What we know:
There were not a lot of details provided, but the sheriff's office reports a vehicle hit a horse on Aldine Westfield by George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Officials say a person was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.
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The horse died at the scene.
What we don't know:
It is unknown how many people were in the car.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office