Aldine Westfield: Horse killed after vehicle crash in north Harris County

The Brief A horse is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Aldine Westfield Road near Bush Airport. One person was reportedly taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.



Harris County authorities are at the scene of a crash that has left a horse dead in the north Houston area.

Vehicle crash leaves horse dead

What we know:

There were not a lot of details provided, but the sheriff's office reports a vehicle hit a horse on Aldine Westfield by George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Officials say a person was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

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The horse died at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unknown how many people were in the car.