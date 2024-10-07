Honduran pride shines in Houston: Astros' Mauricio Dubón opens up on heritage and fatherhood

Houston's vibrant and diverse Hispanic/Latino community, which boasts a significant Central American population, added a feather to its cap with Houston Astros player Mauricio Andre Dubón —a native of Honduras—gracing the city. FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia sat down with Dubón for an authentic Catracho dialogue, a term denoting their shared Honduran heritage.

In an exclusive interview at Minute Maid Park, Dubón talked with FOX 26 about everything, including his life in Houston, his Honduran upbringing, and his leisure pursuits, and his recent announcement of expecting his firstborn son with his wife, in a blend of English and Spanish.

Dubón holds the distinction of being the first Honduran to both play in and win a World Series, and additionally boasts a Golden Glove. Reflecting on his journey, he shared how growing up in a challenging environment taught him vigilance—a skill that translates well to the baseball field. "Honduras is a big part of me. That's who I am," Dubón asserted, recognizing the influence of his birthplace.

"It was pretty crazy, especially Honduras when I was growing up back in the day. It was not a safe place and everybody knows it. It helped me grow up faster, always watching my back, and being aware of everything. I think that’s helping me right now, being aware of everything on the baseball field," Dubón said.

When Mejia inquired about childhood memories that stand out, Dubón reminisced about simpler times playing soccer and baseball in the streets and at his grandmother's house. His eyes lit up as he discussed the immense pride he feels seeing the Honduran flag during games, seeing it as a representation of his impact and hoping to associate his homeland with positivity and pride.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubón sits downs exclusively with FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia

"I think it was more when I was a kid and I didn't have baseball practice, so I would grab the soccer ball and call all my friends. I remember walking down the street calling, shouting my friends' names, playing in the neighborhood, we would go for walks. That’s what I remember most about my childhood. I would play baseball with my brother at my grandmother’s home. It’s something that I will never forget," Dubón said.

Dubón also opened up about his anticipation of fatherhood, having recently announced with his wife that they’re expecting their first child. His hopes are to be a symbol of perseverance for his child, demonstrating the rewards of unyielding hard work for a better future.

"It is something that we are super excited about with my wife, it is something that is part of life that we have to do. We felt that we were ready and thank God we were given the opportunity to have the child now. In the future when my son asks me why we're able to take a vacation and live a privileged life, I want him to know his dad never gave up, his dad never stopped working so that he could have a better future," Dubón said.

As for his off days in Houston, Dubón is an enthusiastic foodie, relishing the city's diverse culinary scene. "Houston food is so amazing, there's always something different," he said with a smile.

Determined and focused, Dubón revealed his ambitions for another championship, determined to contribute to a potential Astros World Series win in the future. Houston, rich in cultural diversity and talent, celebrates Dubón not just as an athlete but as a beacon of Honduran pride.

While Dubón enjoys success in his current stage of life, there were moments that weren't always celebratory even though he was in a position of success. He reflected on his journey to the United States at 15 years old.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"It was crazy just because I went to a private school, a Christian school in Sacramento. Capital Christian. A mission group came down [to Honduras] saw me playing, it was pretty crazy adapting to everything because I went to a school in San Pedro Sula I walked to school and everything. It was very different. I had my buddies. Over here I had to be more careful with everything. It was more about adapting and not having my family around. That was the hardest part," Dubon said.

Taking a look back, Dubón told FOX 26 everything worked out for a reason. He suffered a torn ACL that dropped his draft stock in 2013. He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox, made his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019 and also played for the San Francisco Giants before being traded to the Astros.