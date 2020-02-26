Homeless man chases down aggravated robbery suspects stealing packs of beer

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Sunday, January 26 at 2:30 p.m., a man walked into the Stripes located at 7925 Howard Dr. and grabbed several 18 packs of beer and walked out of the store without attempting to pay for them. The complainant, who is a homeless man that was outside in front of the store, ran after the suspect as he was getting into his truck and jumped on his step rails. As the truck started to drive away with the complainant hanging on, a second suspect in the front passenger seat pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the complainant.

The complainant then jumped off the step rail as the truck sped off.

The first suspect is described as Asian or Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, skinny build, 26-34 years of age. He was wearing a black hat and black puffy jacket, baggy dark blue jeans, and wore his black hair in a ponytail.

The second suspect in the passenger seat is described as Hispanic with a built-up body frame, sleeve tattoos on both arms, 40-49 years of age. He was wearing a black hoodie, had short black hair, and was armed with a handgun.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.