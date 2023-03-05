If you see Houston residents laughing and throwing colors at one another, don't be alarmed; it's just Holi.

Also known as the Festival of Colors, the Hindu celebration showcases the triumph of good over evil and the love of the god Radha Krishna.

People are celebrating the Holi festival in Howrah near Kolkata, India, on March 5, 2023. (Photo by Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It's a vibrant experience where people don white clothes and are splashed with color powder.

The dates when Holi is observed vary based on the Hindu lunar calendar but are typically in the Spring time. This year, it's observed on Wednesday, March 8, although celebrations have already kicked off in parts of Houston and India.

If it sounds fun, it's because it is, and you don't have to follow Hinduism to take part in the celebration!

Here's a list of upcoming celebrations in the Houston area where you can participate in the festival of colors!

Bollywood Burnout: Holi edition at Musaafer - Friday, March 10 in the Galleria at 5115 Westheimer at 10:30 p.m.

Holi Festival at Bellaire-Zindler Park - Saturday, March 11 at 7008 5th St. from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Holi Fest - Sunday, March 12 at India House on 8888 W Bellfort Ave. from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Pearland Holi Extravaganza - Saturday, April 1 at Pearland Town Center on 11200 Broadway St. from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

