HMNS says 35 travelers who took Egypt trip were asked to self-quarantine

The Houston Museum of Natural Science says 35 people have been asked to self-quarantine following a trip to Egypt.

The trip to see museums and ancient sites in Egypt was planned 12-18 months ago by the museum through Joy Travel International and included two staff members and 33 other travelers, the museum says.

The main portion of the trip’s dates was from February 24 through March 9.

“Upon learning about the six confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Houston area, we immediately contacted our HMNS staff and travelers and provided links to information via email about the virus and precautions to take from local, state, national and international organizations. We touched base with them daily during the remainder of the trip and asked them to check their temperatures daily and keep us informed of any concerns. Their safety is of utmost importance to us,” the museum said in a statement.

MORE: 12 COVID-12 cases reported in the greater Houston area

HMNS say they proactively contacted the city to ask for guidance and notified all passengers that the City has asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days. Staff and volunteers who went on the trip are also prohibited from going to the museum during that time.

The museum says they will continue to be in touch with city officials and follow their guidance.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS