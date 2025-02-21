Houston: Hit-and-run critically injures woman near Brays Bayou; driver wanted
HOUSTON - A woman is critically injured after a hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston. Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly struck her.
Hit-and-run on Braeswood
What we know:
The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3800 block of North Braeswood Boulevard. This is near Brays Bayou and Braes Boulevard.
According to police, 70-year-old Pamela Pepperall was crossing on Braeswood when she was struck by a white SUV that was driving westbound.
Paramedics took Pepperall to a hospital. Police say she is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle.
What we don't know:
The suspect vehicle is only described as a white SUV. There is no other information available.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call one of the following:
- Houston Police Hit and Run Unit: 713-247-4065
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department news release