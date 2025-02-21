Houston: Hit-and-run critically injures woman near Brays Bayou; driver wanted

article

The Brief The crash happened Tuesday evening on Braeswood Boulevard near Braes Boulevard. Pamela Pepperall, 70, was struck by a white SUV. Pepperall was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information can call Houston police (713-247-4065) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A woman is critically injured after a hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston. Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly struck her.

Hit-and-run on Braeswood

What we know:

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3800 block of North Braeswood Boulevard. This is near Brays Bayou and Braes Boulevard.

According to police, 70-year-old Pamela Pepperall was crossing on Braeswood when she was struck by a white SUV that was driving westbound.

Paramedics took Pepperall to a hospital. Police say she is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle.

What we don't know:

The suspect vehicle is only described as a white SUV. There is no other information available.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call one of the following:

Houston Police Hit and Run Unit: 713-247-4065

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)