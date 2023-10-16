The Harris County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run on 12754 Crosby Lynchburg Rd on Monday.

Around 12:00am, Deputies say they responded to call about a truck hitting a man on a bicycle and not stopping.

Upon arriving at the scene, Houston Fire Department medics pronounced the man dead.

According to officials, the man was riding his bicycle northbound on Crosby Lynchburg Road

Witnesses told officials a possibly dark-colored truck that was traveling northbound and collided with the man on the bike.

Authorities did not release the name of the vitium.



