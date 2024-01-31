Hip-Hop feud escalates to online threats, police patrol local cemetery

The ongoing feud between two chart-topping emcees, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, has taken a dark turn as online threats emerge, leaving some concerned about potential harm to a local gravesite.

The dispute communicated through dis tracks, a common occurrence in the world of hip-hop, escalated when Megan Thee Stallion released a song titled 'HISS,' where listeners speculated that some of the lyrics were aimed at Nicki Minaj's husband, who was convicted of attempted rape in the 1990s.

Minaj responded with her own diss track, 'BIGFOOT,' referencing Megan's past incident of being shot in the foot by rapper Tory Lanez and mentioning Megan's deceased mother.

The controversy reached alarming heights when threats were made online to desecrate the gravesite of Holly Thomas, the late mother of Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who passed away in 2019 after battling brain cancer. Pearland Police Department reported increased patrols at the local cemetery where Thomas is laid to rest. No criminal activity has occurred there since it was first reported Jan. 28.

"Obviously, we don't want anything to happen, not only to that grave but just any grave in that cemetery," says Officer Chad Rogers of the Pearland Police Department. "That's obviously a place of peace and rest, and for anyone to try to go in there to do some type of damage is completely unacceptable."

Speculation has arisen online, with many pointing fingers at the fanbase of Nicki Minaj, known as the Barbz, for the threats.

The fallout from the hip-hop feud also spilled over onto social media, where a TikTok influencer and Houston business owner, Mecca Evans, faced online threats after sharing her opinion on Minaj's diss track. Evans reported that her home address and phone numbers, along with those of her family members, were posted online in an act known as "doxxing."

Doxxing, the malicious posting of personal information online, became a Class B misdemeanor in Texas in 2023. Evans believes a teenager was behind the incident and warned of the legal repercussions, stating, "Morally, what you're doing is wrong, but you might not understand the repercussions of your actions legally and how they're going to come down on you and your parents."

Evans, who has turned over URLs and IP addresses to the FBI, emphasized the potential severity of doxxing cases. She stated, "If you think doxxing is ok, you can come around mess around, and find out. Open your eyes, see your Daddy...meet your Heavenly Father. I have a gun, so I'm not worried."

As tensions continue to rise, Megan Thee Stallion has not commented on the recent threats, while Nicki Minaj expressed gratitude to her fans for their support in the midst of the controversy.