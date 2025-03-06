Houston: Three-alarm apartment fire on Hillcroft Avenue
HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are battling a three-alarm apartment fire in the Sharpstown area.
Hillcroft Avenue fire
What we know:
Crews were called to Ashford St. Cloud Apartments on 6525 Hillcroft Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The fire was initially reported as a two-alarm fire but has since been listed as a three-alarm.
According to officials, no injuries have been reported. Managers at the building tell FOX 26 that everyone is OK and they're getting residents to safety.
As of 3 p.m., fire officials reported at least 10 units have suffered fire damage.
This is a breaking report. More information will be added when available.
The Source: Information in this article is provided by the Houston Fire Department and management at Ashford St. Cloud Apartments.