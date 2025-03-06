Expand / Collapse search

Houston: Three-alarm apartment fire on Hillcroft Avenue

By
Published  March 6, 2025 3:06pm CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The fire is happening at Ashford St. Cloud Apartments.
    • Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.
    • There are no injuries at this time.

HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are battling a three-alarm apartment fire in the Sharpstown area.

Hillcroft Avenue fire 

What we know:

Crews were called to Ashford St. Cloud Apartments on 6525 Hillcroft Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was initially reported as a two-alarm fire but has since been listed as a three-alarm.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported. Managers at the building tell FOX 26 that everyone is OK and they're getting residents to safety.

As of 3 p.m., fire officials reported at least 10 units have suffered fire damage.

This is a breaking report. More information will be added when available.

The Source: Information in this article is provided by the Houston Fire Department and management at Ashford St. Cloud Apartments.

Houston