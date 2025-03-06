Houston: Three-alarm apartment fire on Hillcroft Avenue

The Brief The fire is happening at Ashford St. Cloud Apartments. Everyone is being asked to avoid the area. There are no injuries at this time.



Houston firefighters are battling a three-alarm apartment fire in the Sharpstown area.

Hillcroft Avenue fire

What we know:

Crews were called to Ashford St. Cloud Apartments on 6525 Hillcroft Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was initially reported as a two-alarm fire but has since been listed as a three-alarm.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported. Managers at the building tell FOX 26 that everyone is OK and they're getting residents to safety.

As of 3 p.m., fire officials reported at least 10 units have suffered fire damage.

This is a breaking report. More information will be added when available.