VIDEO: Hiker stranded on beach had to be rescued by Coast Guard via helicopter

The United States Coast Guard had to make a rescue after a man got stranded on a beach Sunday.

According to the Coast Guard Sector in San Francisco, a 24-year-old man called the watchstanders around 4:25 a.m. The man told officials he was stuck on Mussel Rock Beach near Daly City, California with no way back up the cliff.

CALIFORNIA: Southern California gets hit with powerful storm bringing rain, mountain snow, gusty winds

"This rescue was successful due to the hiker's ability to contact first responders," said Lt. Cmdr. Dave Herndon, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco's Search and Rescue Mission Controller.

The watchstanders in Sector San Francisco contacted the San Mateo County Fire Department and then dispatched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, reports say.

Fire department personnel say they arrived at the scene but could not help the man because of the steep terrain.

The helicopter crew arrived at the man's location around 6 a.m. Officials say they lowered a rescue swimmer to the hiker and hoisted him up to the helicopter.

RELATED: Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

They reportedly took the man to Air Station San Francisco for emergency medical services.

"The Coast Guard asks that people make a plan before exploring Northern California's beautiful coastline. Make sure to wear appropriate clothing and footwear, stay hydrated, inform friends or family of your plan, and always have reliable means of communication to reach first responders," said Lt. Cmdr. Herndon.