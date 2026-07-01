The Brief One person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash near the Mission Bend area. According to police, multiple suspects were in an alleged stolen vehicle. Two people were detained at the scene.



One person is dead after the vehicle they were in crashed during a police chase near the Mission Bend area.

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens confirmed officers were working on a scene on Highway 6 at Westpark.

According to officials, there was a police chase involving suspects in an alleged stolen vehicle that later crashed out.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two suspects were detained, Lt. Willkens said.

What we don't know:

Lt. Willkens did not say how the suspect died.