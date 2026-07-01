Police chase ends in Houston crash on SH 6: 1 dead, 2 detained
HOUSTON - One person is dead after the vehicle they were in crashed during a police chase near the Mission Bend area.
What we know:
Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens confirmed officers were working on a scene on Highway 6 at Westpark.
According to officials, there was a police chase involving suspects in an alleged stolen vehicle that later crashed out.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two suspects were detained, Lt. Willkens said.
What we don't know:
Lt. Willkens did not say how the suspect died.
The Source: Information has been provided by Houston Police Department Lt. Willkens.