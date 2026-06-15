High water locations reported around Houston-area, Harris County
HOUSTON - Heavy rainfall is causing local street flooding in areas around Houston on Monday.
There are several high water locations being reported by Houston Transtar and local law enforcement agencies. They can be found below.
Houston Transtar lists:
- IH-45 North Southbound at Tidwell Road
- IH-45 North Northbound At Patton St
Harris County Precinct 4 lists:
- Treaschwig Drive / Jay Drive
- Will Clayton Parkway / Atascocita Road
- Will Clayton Parkway / Woodland Hills Drive
Harris County Precinct 1
- W. Montgomery Rd @ McCrarey Dr.
The Source: Information provided by Houston Transtar and local law enforcement agencies.