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High water locations reported around Houston-area, Harris County

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published June 15, 2026 12:54 PM CDT
Published June 15, 2026 12:54 PM CDT

HOUSTON - Heavy rainfall is causing local street flooding in areas around Houston on Monday.

There are several high water locations being reported by Houston Transtar and local law enforcement agencies. They can be found below.

Houston Transtar lists:

  • IH-45 North Southbound at Tidwell Road
  • IH-45 North Northbound At Patton St

Harris County Precinct 4 lists:

  • Treaschwig Drive / Jay Drive
  • Will Clayton Parkway / Atascocita Road
  • Will Clayton Parkway / Woodland Hills Drive

Harris County Precinct 1

  • W. Montgomery Rd @ McCrarey Dr. 

The Source: Information provided by Houston Transtar and local law enforcement agencies.

Houston