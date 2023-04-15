Two women in Texas led troopers on a high-speed chase in Kinney County while they were smuggling migrants.

Joanna Jeanette Bermea and Cynthia Rashel Vonette Stewart were arrested in Gonzalez after leading troopers and DPS on a high-speed chase from US 90 onto SH 131, and ending close by Highway 277 in Maverick County.

During the chase, a video from a Texas DPS spokesperson showed the car the women were driving stop several times allowing the migrants to get out and run into the brush on the sides of the roads.

Kinney County Sherriff's Office says drivers sometimes do this thinking they can avoid charges if there are no undocumented immigrants in the car when they're finally stopped, but that is not the case.

Both women were charged with 0 counts of smuggling of persons and evading arrest with a vehicle.