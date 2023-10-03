The Houston Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the Scenic Woods area in Northeast Houston.

According to fire officials, HFD received a call about a house fire on Bucknell Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they located flames coming from the second story of the back of the house.

The stairs inside the house collapsed prior to the firefighters' arrival which made it difficult to make direct access to the home but were able to get the fire extinguished.

According to neighbors, the residents of the home were away at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.