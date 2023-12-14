Hermès heir plans to give $7 billion fortune to his 51-year-old gardener

article

Nicolas Puech, the 80-year-old heir to the French luxury brand Hermès fortune , is reportedly planning to distribute his wealth to his 51-year-old gardener, who he also intends to legally adopt.

According to Swiss publication Tribune de Genève , cited by the New York Post, the heir of the luxury brand is planning to pass his wealth to his "former gardener and handyman" from a "modest Moroccan family."

Puech, who has allegedly already initiated the adoption process with the gardener, hopes to pass down billions of dollars of the Hermès fortune since he is unmarried and has no children of his own.

Puech, the fifth-generation descendant of Thierry Hermès, stands to pass down billions of dollars of the Hermès fortune, currently valued at over $220 billion.

Puech reportedly owns between 5% and 6% of the house, which puts his net worth between $10-11 billion.

Puech also hopes to pass down $5.9 million in properties in Marrakesh, Morocco, and Montreux, Switzerland .

The Swiss publication reported that he could pass on half of his inheritance to his former gardener.

The gardener is reportedly married to a woman from Spain and has two children.

FILE - A Hermès matte white Himalayan Niloticus crocodile Birkin 35 with palladium hardware is on display during a press preview of the upcoming Luxury Week at Christie's on June 04, 2021 in New York City. ( Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Puech left the supervisory board for Hermès in 2014 on bad terms when LVMH, a French conglomerate, acquired 23% of Hermès, according to Fortune .

Hermès did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

