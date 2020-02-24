HELP FIND HIM: He kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted a child

article

A man is on the run -- wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are asking for the public's help in finding fugitive Evelio Espinoza-Erazo.



Espinoza-Erazo, 32, is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’4”, 160 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

Houston police received an Aggravated Sexual Assault call on June 30, 2018. During the investigation, detectives learned the child victim was kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by fugitive Espinoza-Erazo.

On December 13, 2019, Espinoza-Erazo was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon under Harris County warrants.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of Espinoza-Erazo.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

