Heavy rain and flood watch ahead: Calm today, storms coming Thursday and Friday
THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM
HOUSTON, Texas - The rest of today looks mostly quiet with only a couple of showers or a possible storm this evening - otherwise just a mostly cloudy and mild day.
High temperatures have not been as warm as yesterday (when we hit a high of 89°), but many spots still reached the 80s.
CONCERNS FOR HEAVY RAIN THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
What's next:
A flood watch begins at 7am for Brazoria, Matagorda, Wharton, Jackson and Calhoun Counties at 7am tomorrow.
We'll have about a 36-hour window from midday Thursday through Friday night for waves of heavy storms with 4-6" totals possible and a few strong to severe storms too.
It's possible that we'll catch a break in the action, but showers and storms do look likely for the Astros opening day tomorrow.
Of course, the roof will be closed, but you may get wet before and after the game.
MUGGY WEEKEND WEATHER
Isolated storms could linger in a few spots through Saturday morning, but beyond that, the weekend looks warm and humid with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a few hit and miss showers.
Dig deeper:
