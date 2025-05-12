The Brief Temperatures are rising in Houston this week. Texas sees more hot car deaths than any other state. Experts share advice on how to prevent a tragedy.



Temperatures are heating up in Houston, and Texas sees more hot car deaths than any other state.

There are steps you can take to prevent a tragedy.

Texas hot car deaths

By the numbers:

There have been nearly 200 hot car deaths in Texas between 1990 and 2023.

Dig deeper:

Experts say most of the time it happens when a child is unknowingly left behind, when adults are busy or distracted. Texas law makes it illegal to leave a child under seven alone in a car for more than five minutes. And during the summer heat, even a few minutes can turn deadly.

Tech to prevent hot car deaths

There are also apps like Kars4Kids that connect to your car’s Bluetooth and alert you if you leave your car without checking the backseat.

Waze app has a child reminder notification option.

Devices like Tata Pad go inside the car cart and notify your phone if you walk away with a child still inside.

Simple reminders adults should know

What you can do:

There are reminders parents and guardians should know when you have a little one in the car seat: leave your shoe, phone or purse in the backseat so you have to look before you lock your car.

If you see a child locked in a car, don’t wait for the driver to return, call 911.