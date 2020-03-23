Healthcare industry works to slow spread of COVID-19 in Houston

As the number of confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases increases in the area, some people are worried about overcrowding medical facilities.

To combat the issue, changes are already noticeable outside medical offices across the country.

At Kelsey-Seybold Clinic’s main campus in Houston, they’re now screening patients at every entrance for possible COVID-19 exposure.

During our visit to the facility Monday, staff members asked patients at the entrance about their symptoms and if they had been in contact with someone confirmed to have the Coronavirus.

“We’re doing everything we can to slow the spread,” said Dr. Donnie Aga, medical director for healthcare innovation.

Like other medical offices, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is now using technology to meet with patients to decrease the odds of exposure.

People can virtually meet with medical staff members online using smartphones and computers. Online visits still allow medical professionals to have face to face interactions with patients.

“Our organization has quickly moved from less than 2 percent of our visits, to now over 70 percent of our visits, is in a virtual health capacity,” said Dr. Aga.

“I can actually tell how tired they look and how sick they look,” said Zubia Kahn, a physician assistant. “If they sound congest, we can even look in their throat.”

With more people visiting doctors online, the hallways inside Kelsey-Seybold Clinic’s main campus seemed quiet on Monday.

“You’ll never see the main campus as empty as it is the last several days,” said Dr. Aga. “It means our interventions are working.”

“It’s important to help stop the spread of different illnesses and telemedicine virtual health allows us to do that,” said Kahn.

If someone does have symptoms associated with COVID-19 they’re urged to call their doctor.