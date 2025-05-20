Suspected Montrose peeper caught on camera

The Brief A Montrose woman says a man exposed himself and made violent threats outside her apartment window. The suspect has not been identified but was caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera. She and others reported seeing him loitering around the building for weeks before the incident.



A Montrose woman says a man caught on a doorbell camera is the same person who watched her through her apartment window, exposed himself, and made violent threats.

What we know:

Throughout April, Alison Clark says she and her neighbors noticed the man loitering near their building near Mandell and Richmond - even though residents say he doesn’t live there.

Clark says she and neighbors have counted 16 times the man has come to the complex through video footage.

Then one night in May, Clark says things escalated.

"I heard a voice outside my window," she said.

Clark says she had just changed clothes and was sitting on the bed when she heard the man's voice.

"He said how he wanted to have sex with me, how to bind me, bind my body, how he was going to cut me up, and put me in different spots in Houston," she said.

She says she grabbed her gun and looked out the window to see the man with his pants at his ankles, fully exposed.

"He didn’t flinch," she said — describing his reaction as almost comical. "He did end up jumping the fence, because I called my brother who was next door, he ran out, and he jumped the fence."

Clark says she filed a police report and gave investigators a detailed description, including the color of the man’s pants, which were pulled down, and a backpack he was carrying. She said she has no idea what might have been in the backpack or whether it was intended for her or someone else in the complex.

Police have not yet identified the man and no charges have been filed, so FOX 26 is not showing his face on the video.

Research shows indecent exposure and voyeurism can escalate into more serious sexual violence. A 2014 study showed that 5-10% of exhibitionistic perpetrators (those who show their genitals) go on to sexual contact offending.

Clark says this is why she wishes to share her story, hoping others who may have had similar experiences will come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police.