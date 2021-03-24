HCSO: Suspect struck by vehicle after fleeing scene in NW Harris County

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was struck by a vehicle after fleeing a scene as deputies arrived.

Deputies responded to a family violence call in the 5700 block of Greenhouse Road on Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, the sheriff’s office says the suspect fled on foot and was struck by a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.