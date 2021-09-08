HCSO: Possible 'human remains' found in wooded area of northeast Houston

Authorities are investigating what appears to be human remains found in a wooden area of northeast Houston Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzales, deputies were called out near Suburban Rd and Winfield near I-69, where contractors uncovered what might look like human remains.

No other information was provided, as of this writing. However, FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

