Have you seen him? Harris County deputies searching for 39-year-old missing man

Harris County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a 39-year-old man they say has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Zlamon Jyrrel McCoy was last seen in east Harris County at around 4 a.m. He reportedly left his residence in the 13300 block of N. Thorntree in the Woodforest subdivision.

McCoy is described as being 5'7" and weighing 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants with grey stripes on the sides, and black Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is urged to contact the HCSO Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427.