Have you seen him? 78-year-old man with dementia missing, Harris County deputies says

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 78-year-old man with dementia.

Deputies say Eugene Joseph Gales was last seen on Wednesday when he left his home in the 3600 block of Blue Cypress Drive.

Gales was last seen wearing a white shirt with gray pants with red stripes on them. He is described as being 5’6” and weighing 135 lbs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO at 713-755-7427.