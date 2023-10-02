Have you seen him? 73-year-old man last seen Thursday

article

A 73-year-old man has been reported missing in north Harris County.

According to authorities, Ben Correa was last seen in the 18100 block of Cassina Lane in Spring on September 29.

He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 713-755-7427 or 713-222-TIPS (8477).