Houston shooting: Two men shot, one killed on Harwin Drive, police say

The Brief The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on Friday. One man was found dead on Harwin. Another victim was found on Pagewood Lane. The shooting allegedly happened after an argument outside a store. Two men were struck in an exchange of gunfire, police say.



A man has died and another was critically injured after an exchange of gunfire in Houston's Sharpstown area, according to police.

Harwin Drive shooting

What we know:

Officers from HPD's Midwest patrol were called about 7 p.m. on Friday to Harwin Drive near South Gessner Road.

When police arrived, they found one man who was shot at least once. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police also got a report of a shooting victim on Pagewood Lane.

Officers went to that scene and found another man who had also been shot at least once. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials believe both men were shot on Harwin. According to police, there was an argument outside the convenience store on Harwin, then the argument led to two parties shooting at each other.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this shooting has been identified.

It's not clear if the two men shot at each other, or if anyone else was involved.