Harris County treasurer arrested, charged with DWI

The Brief Records confirm Carla Wyatt was arrested in Texas City on Saturday. Her release from jail is currently being delayed. Wyatt was arrested in a separate case last year, but a jury decided not to indict her.



Harris County Treasurer Carla Wyatt is said to be in the Galveston County Jail on a DWI charge.

Harris County Treasurer arrested

What we know:

Jail records confirm that Carla Wyatt was arrested in Texas City on Saturday. She has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

Records say Wyatt is under DWI addendum hold, delaying her release from jail.

Mugshot of Carla Wyatt (Courtesy of Galveston County Jail records)

What we don't know:

Other details about her arrest are not available at this time.

Previous arrest

Dig deeper:

In Dec. 2025, Wyatt was arrested and accused of breaking into someone else's vehicle.

A jury later decided not to indict her in that case.