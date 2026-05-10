Harris County treasurer arrested, charged with DWI
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Treasurer Carla Wyatt is said to be in the Galveston County Jail on a DWI charge.
Harris County Treasurer arrested
What we know:
Jail records confirm that Carla Wyatt was arrested in Texas City on Saturday. She has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
Records say Wyatt is under DWI addendum hold, delaying her release from jail.
Mugshot of Carla Wyatt (Courtesy of Galveston County Jail records)
What we don't know:
Other details about her arrest are not available at this time.
Previous arrest
Dig deeper:
In Dec. 2025, Wyatt was arrested and accused of breaking into someone else's vehicle.
A jury later decided not to indict her in that case.
The Source: Galveston County jail records and previous FOX 26 reporting.