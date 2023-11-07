The sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was shot to death at a massage parlor in north Harris County, officials say.

The shooting was reported Tuesday morning in the 17000 block of Nanes Drive.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the preliminary investigation indicates that a person at a massage parlor shot a man who allegedly had been harassing people at the location.

The wounded man died at the scene.

An investigation is underway at the location on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.