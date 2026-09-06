Harris County Precinct increases patrols for Labor Day weekend

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The Brief Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are increasing patrols for a zero-tolerance traffic enforcement operation over Labor Day weekend (Sept. 6–7, 2026). The initiative aims to prevent serious crashes by cracking down on impaired, reckless, and dangerous drivers during peak holiday travel. Officials strongly advise motorists to plan ahead by using rideshare services, designating sober drivers, and slowing down near emergency vehicles.



What we know:

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office will increase patrols throughout the county during Labor Day weekend as part of a zero-tolerance operation targeting impaired, reckless and dangerous drivers.

The operation will run Sunday, Sept. 6, through Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.

Increased patrols and zero-tolerance enforcement

What they're saying:

Deputies will work to prevent serious crashes and remove intoxicated drivers from the roadways, according to the constable’s office.

"Labor Day weekend is always one of the busiest travel times of the year," Herman said. "Our deputies will be out in full force to keep our citizens and their families safe. We ask everyone to do their part and make smart choices."

Safety guidelines

Officials are reminding drivers to designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service or taxi, or call a friend for a safe ride home. People should never allow someone who has been drinking to drive.

Dig deeper:

Drivers are also encouraged to slow down, buckle up and move over or slow down when approaching emergency vehicles stopped along the roadway.

"If you drink, don’t drive," the constable’s office said.