North Harris County: Missing man left Spring group home through window, officials say

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities are looking for a man who allegedly fled from his group home in Spring on Saturday.

Harris County missing: Michael Morris

Michael Morris missing (Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

What we know:

According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, 60-year-old Michael Morris was last seen on Saturday at about 12:45 p.m.

Morris was allegedly seen on camera going through his bedroom window at his group home on Autumn Springs Lane, near Cypresswood and Spring Folk Drives.

Officials say Morris has intellectual and developmental disabilities. He needs daily medication and may not be able to care for himself or communicate his needs.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans, red shoes, and a black ball cap.

What we don't know:

There is no information on where he may have gone.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Michael Morris' whereabouts can call the Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 281-376-3472.