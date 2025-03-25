Harris Co. deputies search for missing 5-year-old girl, local Amber Alert issued
HOUSTON - A regional Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl who has gone missing.
Authorities need your help locating 5-year-old Amiyah Smith.
What we know:
Smith was last seen on March 19 in the 13800 block of Bellaire Boulevard in Houston.
Deputies said the 5-year-old girl was last seen around 1:30 p.m.
She is described as 4 feet, 3 inches tall and 55 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She has a surgery scar on the center of her forehead to her right ear.
Deputies said she was last seen wearing a pink Barbie robe, green shirt, dark-colored sweatpants and pink Nike Air Force 1 shoes.
Amiyah walks with a limp, deputies said.
She was last seen with a 40-year-old woman named Natalie Boykai.
Deputies said Amiyah was not reported missing until Monday.
What we don't know:
It is unknown if there is any relation between Amiyah and Boykai. Deputies did not provide a description of Boykai.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person Unit at 713-274-9270 or Crime stoppers at 713-222-8477, or email HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.