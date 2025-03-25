Harris Co. deputies search for missing 5-year-old girl, local Amber Alert issued

article

The Brief Deputies are searching for 5-year-old Amiyah Smith. They say she was last seen March 19 around 1:30 p.m. on Bellaire Boulevard in Houston. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



A regional Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Authorities need your help locating 5-year-old Amiyah Smith.

What we know:

Smith was last seen on March 19 in the 13800 block of Bellaire Boulevard in Houston.

Deputies said the 5-year-old girl was last seen around 1:30 p.m.

She is described as 4 feet, 3 inches tall and 55 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She has a surgery scar on the center of her forehead to her right ear.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a pink Barbie robe, green shirt, dark-colored sweatpants and pink Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Amiyah walks with a limp, deputies said.

She was last seen with a 40-year-old woman named Natalie Boykai.

Deputies said Amiyah was not reported missing until Monday.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if there is any relation between Amiyah and Boykai. Deputies did not provide a description of Boykai.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person Unit at 713-274-9270 or Crime stoppers at 713-222-8477, or email HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net.