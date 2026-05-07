Suspect flees after parent finds him with teen
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is wanted out of Harris County after allegedly getting caught with a teenage girl.
Harris County: Man accused of assaulting teen
Photo of Makayden Jefferson (Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)
What we know:
Precinct 4 authorities say 21-year-old Makayden Jefferson is wanted for multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.
Officials say they were called to a home after a parent found their teenage daughter "engaging in sexual acts" with Jefferson. He fled before patrol deputies got to the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials shared no other details about the alleged incident.
There is no information available regarding Jefferson or where he may be.
What you can do:
Anyone who knows Jefferson's whereabouts is asked to call the Precinct 4 Constable's Office (281-376-3472), or your local law enforcement.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office