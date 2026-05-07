Suspect flees after parent finds him with teen

The Brief A Harris County parent reportedly found their teen daughter being sexually involved with a 21-year-old. The suspect fled before Precinct 4 authorities arrived. Anyone with information can call the constable's office.



A man is wanted out of Harris County after allegedly getting caught with a teenage girl.

Harris County: Man accused of assaulting teen

Photo of Makayden Jefferson (Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

What we know:

Precinct 4 authorities say 21-year-old Makayden Jefferson is wanted for multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.

Officials say they were called to a home after a parent found their teenage daughter "engaging in sexual acts" with Jefferson. He fled before patrol deputies got to the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials shared no other details about the alleged incident.

There is no information available regarding Jefferson or where he may be.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows Jefferson's whereabouts is asked to call the Precinct 4 Constable's Office (281-376-3472), or your local law enforcement.