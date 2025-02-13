Harris County man killed after forcing entry into ex's home, sheriff reports

The Brief Wilbert Tayes was found shot infront of a home in northeast Harris County by deputies. Tayes reportedly had forced entry into his ex-girlfriend's home and attempted to assault her son. Harris County officials report the son shot Tayes who was later pronounced dead.



Harris County authorities are investigating a man who was found shot outside a home in northeast Harris County late Wednesday night.

West Village Drive shooting

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office authorities and EMS arrived to the 12400 block of West Village Drive for reports of a shooting.

A man, identified as Wilbert Tayes, was found in front of a home with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Shooting on West Village Drive (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

According to preliminary information from HCSO Sergeant Michael Ritchie, Tayes had tried to kick in the front door of his ex's house.

Sheriff Gonzalez later reports when Tayes forced entry into the home, he attempted to assault his ex-girlfriend's 24-year-old son. The son got a pistol and shot Tayes.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the man was at the home.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

At this time, it is unknown if any charges will be filed against the shooter.

What's next:

The incident will most likely be referred to a grand jury after the investigation to determine if the son was within his rights to shoot while defending himself.