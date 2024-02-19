Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire in north Harris County that sent one man to the hospital and claimed the lives of his pets.

Westfield Fire Department (WFD) and Mutual Aid responded to a residential fire around 12:45 a.m. at the 3800 block of Orange Grove. WFD says the initial calls were from multiple bystanders saying there was a fire and one victim was trapped with pets inside.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they saw heavy smoke and flames engulfing a single-story residence.

Firefighters conducted a quick primary search and rescued a male resident trapped inside. CPR was initiated on-site before the victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition remains unknown.

The pets inside the home did not survive the smoke. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.



