Expand / Collapse search

Harris County dog attack: Woman, 2-year-old child attacked by pit bull

By
Published  August 28, 2024 10:58pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A pit bull has been taken into custody after officials said a woman and 2-year-old were attacked on Wednesday.

Officials said the incident occurred in the 20900 block of Manon Lane. 

SUGGESTED: Dog dies after Sugarland boarders leave him outside in 100-degree heat

Authorities stated both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment for their injuries. 

FOX 26 spoke with one witness who explained what happened and what she saw. 

Witness tells FOX 26 what happened during dog attack

FOX 26 spoke with a witness who saw what happened during a dog attack on Manon Lane on Wednesday evening.

No other details were released by officials. 

Officials are asking all pet owners to leash your dogs. Even dogs that are off leash, should be trained to be on a leash when in public places. 