Harris County dog attack: Woman, 2-year-old child attacked by pit bull

The Brief Pit bull taken into custody after a woman and 2-year-old were attacked Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment



A pit bull has been taken into custody after officials said a woman and 2-year-old were attacked on Wednesday.

Officials said the incident occurred in the 20900 block of Manon Lane.

Authorities stated both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment for their injuries.

FOX 26 spoke with one witness who explained what happened and what she saw.

No other details were released by officials.

Officials are asking all pet owners to leash your dogs. Even dogs that are off leash, should be trained to be on a leash when in public places.