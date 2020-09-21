Expand / Collapse search
Harris County deputies investigate deadly shooting of man found in ditch

Harris County
The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting on Harlem.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting of a man who was found in a ditch.

Deputies and EMS responded to a report of a shooting in the 7500 block of Harlem around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a man who had been shot was found in a ditch. He died at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle that the man appears to have been driving was found nearby with bullet holes.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

