Harris County Criminal Justice Center evacuated in Downtown Houston after fire

Updated  November 26, 2024 11:38am CST
HOUSTON - A fire prompted an evacuation at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Houston on Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen, there was small fire coming from a jury room.

The constable says a few floors were evacuated because of the smoke.

Several Houston Fire Department trucks and vehicles were outside.