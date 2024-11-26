Harris County Criminal Justice Center evacuated in Downtown Houston after fire
HOUSTON - A fire prompted an evacuation at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Houston on Tuesday morning, officials say.
According to Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen, there was small fire coming from a jury room.
The constable says a few floors were evacuated because of the smoke.
Several Houston Fire Department trucks and vehicles were outside.