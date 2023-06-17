Investigators are looking into a deadly crash in northwest Harris County Saturday morning.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but deputies were called to the 4400 block of Spring Cypress at Kuykendahl near North Fwy. Initial details are an unidentified woman, 40, and her boyfriend were pushing her disabled SUV on the eastbound lanes.

She was next to the driver's side door, Sheriff Gonzalez added, and her boyfriend was behind the vehicle. That's when a driver crashed into the vehicle, killing her.

A short time later, the sheriff says there was a second accident involving the SUV but no injuries occurred. Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.