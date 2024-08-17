Expand / Collapse search
Deadly crash shuts down intersection of John F. Kennedy and Lauder Road

By
Published  August 17, 2024 4:33pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are at the scene of a deadly major crash in north Houston.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports the intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Lauder Road is shut down at this time.

A woman was taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as more information becomes available. 