A Heat Advisory has returned for the Houston area and if you need an air-conditioned place to escape the scorching temperatures, Harris County has cooling centers open for residents.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey shared a list of libraries and facilities open as cooling centers, so you can have some relief.

Here is the list of Harris County Precinct 3 cooling centers open to the public:

Atascocita Library, 19520 Pinehurst Trail Drive, Humble

Barbara Bush Branch Library 6817 Cypresswood Drive, Spring

Crosby Park Library, 135 Hare Road Crosby

Northwest Branch Library, 11355 Regency Green Drive, Cypress

Kingwood Branch Library, 4400 Bens View Lane, Humble

Lone Star College Cy-Fair Library 9191 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress

Lone Star College, Tomball Library, 30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball

Octavia Fields Branch Library 1503 South Houston Avenue Humble

Spring Branch Memorial Library, 930 Corbindale Road, Houston

Highlands Stratford Library, 509 Stratford Street, Highlands

George H.W. Bush Community Center, 6827 Cypresswood Drive, Spring

Big Stone Lodge, 709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring

Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Road, Houston

Vera May Community Center 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman

Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road, Crosby

Juergen's Hall Community Center, 26026 Hempstead Road, Cypress

San Jacinto Community Center, 604 Highland Woods Drive, Highlands

Barrett Station/Riley Chambers Community Center, 808 ½ Magnolia Avenue, Crosby