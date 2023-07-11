Harris County cooling centers open Tuesday amid Heat Advisory
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Heat Advisory has returned for the Houston area and if you need an air-conditioned place to escape the scorching temperatures, Harris County has cooling centers open for residents.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey shared a list of libraries and facilities open as cooling centers, so you can have some relief.
Here is the list of Harris County Precinct 3 cooling centers open to the public:
Atascocita Library, 19520 Pinehurst Trail Drive, Humble
Barbara Bush Branch Library 6817 Cypresswood Drive, Spring
Crosby Park Library, 135 Hare Road Crosby
Northwest Branch Library, 11355 Regency Green Drive, Cypress
Kingwood Branch Library, 4400 Bens View Lane, Humble
Lone Star College Cy-Fair Library 9191 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress
Lone Star College, Tomball Library, 30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball
Octavia Fields Branch Library 1503 South Houston Avenue Humble
Spring Branch Memorial Library, 930 Corbindale Road, Houston
Highlands Stratford Library, 509 Stratford Street, Highlands
George H.W. Bush Community Center, 6827 Cypresswood Drive, Spring
Big Stone Lodge, 709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring
Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Road, Houston
Vera May Community Center 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman
Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road, Crosby
Juergen's Hall Community Center, 26026 Hempstead Road, Cypress
San Jacinto Community Center, 604 Highland Woods Drive, Highlands
Barrett Station/Riley Chambers Community Center, 808 ½ Magnolia Avenue, Crosby