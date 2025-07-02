Harris County constables searching for missing, non-verbal child

article

The Brief Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy with special needs who is non-verbal in Spring, Texas. He was last seen around 10 a.m. in the 26100 block of Hideaway Run Drive, wearing a black camouflage t-shirt and black shorts. The community is urged to call (281) 376-3472 immediately with any information.



Harris County Constables with Precinct 4 are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Spring.

Missing Child in Spring

What we know:

Deputies say the teen has special needs and is non-verbal.

He was last seen in the 26100 block of Hideaway Run Drive, wearing a black camouflage t-shirt, black shorts and no shoes.

Deputies say the child may have wandered off. He went missing around 10 a.m.

What we don't know:

The child's name was not released by constables.

This is a developing story.

What you can do:

The community is urged to be vigilant and report any sightings immediately at (281) 376-3472.