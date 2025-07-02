Harris County constables searching for missing, non-verbal child
article
SPRING, Texas - Harris County Constables with Precinct 4 are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Spring.
Missing Child in Spring
What we know:
Deputies say the teen has special needs and is non-verbal.
He was last seen in the 26100 block of Hideaway Run Drive, wearing a black camouflage t-shirt, black shorts and no shoes.
Deputies say the child may have wandered off. He went missing around 10 a.m.
What we don't know:
The child's name was not released by constables.
This is a developing story.
What you can do:
The community is urged to be vigilant and report any sightings immediately at (281) 376-3472.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4.