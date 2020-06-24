Harris County Constable Investigators shut down illegal game room

article

Investigators with the Precinct 4 Harris County Constable’s Office busted an illegal game room earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post, a search warrant was executed at the Texaco convenience store, located in the 12000 block of Bammel in North Houston, after receiving tips from concerned citizens regarding illegal gambling inside the establishment.

Authorities said investigators seized nearly $20,000 in illegal gambling proceeds, illegal electronic gambling devices, and other evidence supporting illegal gambling at the business.

The store attendant, Nouman Ansari, was identified and charged with possession of gambling equipment/paraphernalia. Ansari’s bond was set at $100 out of County Court 02, according to authorities.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman said if you know or suspect a location of illegal gambling, please contact dispatch at (281) 376-3472 or online at https://www.constablepct4.com/regulatory-enforcement-unit.html. All complaints or tips can be made anonymously.